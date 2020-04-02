WABASHA — So much for a flood-free spring.
Rainfall expected Thursday and Friday will likely bring flooding to towns along the Mississippi River by Sunday or Monday, according to the National Weather Service in La Crosse, Wis.
Brenda Tomlinson, the Winona County Emergency Management Director, said right now a boat ramp located east of Kellogg and just south of where the Zumbro River empties into the Mississippi is seeing some high water, but otherwise, the county has not been affected yet.
"It's not causing any issues right now," Tomlinson said. "It'll rise up close to the moderate flooding stage by Tuesday. That still isn't terrible, but (Minnesota) Highway 60 coming into Wabasha will probably start getting water into it. That'll be the biggest thing at that point."
The city of Red Wing has issued a warning to residents to watch out for high water at some common low spots along the river. For example, access to the public boat launch at Frazier Street is closed, and Colvill Park's boat ramp will close Friday.
Other spots to watch next week in Red Wing include Levee Road west of the roundabout to Pottery Pond, Bay Point Park and boat ramp, and East Fifth Street at Barn Bluff.
The weather service predicts less than an inch of rain will fall Thursday and Friday around the region, with as much as a 90 percent chance of rain Thursday night. After a brief pause Saturday, there will be a 50 percent chance of more rain Sunday night and 40 percent chance of rain Monday.
By Monday or Tuesday, every gauge along the Mississippi River from Lock and Dam 3 at Prairie Island to Lock and Dam 8 at Genoa, Wis., will be in the minor flooding range except Winona, La Crosse and Red Wing, which will all be at moderate flood stage. The river is expected to reach 14 feet at Wabasha, which is the point between minor and moderate flooding.
Lock and Dam 4 at Alma, Wis., will remain in the near flood stage level through early next week.