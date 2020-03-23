As the Rev. Elizabeth Macaulay stepped onstage to begin the second of two services to an empty room Sunday, the church band broke into Pink Floyd’s “Wish You Were Here.”
Like the pews in the church sanctuary an hour before, the seats in the education conference center were empty. The church was closed to the public to help curb the ongoing spread of COVID-19. Lead pastor Macaulay spoke from the church to a pair of cameras and an online audience.
Leading service to an empty church was a first for her.
“There’s a kind of deep loneliness to it,” she said.
She admitted she was a little out of her element speaking to cameras instead of a congregation.
For church staff and volunteers who bring the services to an online audience every week, it was business as usual.
At 11:30 a.m., Joel Ott, of KOLM radio, broadcast a weekly condensed version of the 9 a.m. service. Staff and volunteers streamed the 9 a.m. service and 11 a.m. alternative service to a Facebook audience and edited a video of the 11 a.m. service for the church YouTube channel.
The audiences for Sunday services and weekday evening services have never been larger, Macaulay said.
“I’m learning how powerful the need to connect is,” she said.
When Oliver Books joined the church staff two years ago, services were streamed with an iPad pointed at the stage. Books, a member of the church band who studied at the Institute of Production & Recording in Minneapolis, worked to increase the production value.
The church has since acquired better cameras, and the sound is recorded through a multichannel audio mixer.
Books said he didn’t expect those upgrades to be as important to parishioners as they have been recently.
“We’re trying to move things along in the safest and healthiest way possible,” he said.
However, he’s already planning ahead in case gathering a handful of people to run the production becomes too much of a health risk.
“We’ve been teaching the ministers how to livestream at home,” he said.
Local Jewish religious leaders are also making plans to adapt, especially with Passover, a spring commemoration of the Jews escaping Egyptian slavery, coming up in April.
Chabad of Southern Minnesota has suspended in-person services and is encouraging home-based Passover observances, offering “Seder to-go” kits.
“Saving lives takes precedence over everything,” Rabbi David Greene said. “This is exactly what a community is — everyone doing their part to flatten the curve and slow the spread of COVID-19.”
At B’nai Israel Synagogue, Rabbi Michelle Werner held virtual services for Shabbat Friday.
Werner said she’s working with Catering By Design, the company that provides the synagogue’s annual Seder meal, to see if they can provide home delivery.
“We’re looking at different options and seeing which one would work for us,” she said.