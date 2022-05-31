Ramaker seeks to address concerns about democracy by starting at the local level

ROCHESTER — Kindra Ramaker said she wants to help rebuild faith in democracy as an Olmsted County commissioner.

“I’m very concerned about our democracy overall, and I think we can’t fix it unless we start at the local level,” said the candidate for the District 4 commissioner seat.

The rural Stewartville resident is seeking her first elected office, but she served for several years as a member of the Olmsted County Human Rights Commission, with one year as chairwoman.

She said she hopes to help create a thriving inclusive rural economy, while investing in programs that help county residents in a way that helps decrease other costs at the county level.

As a Mayo Clinic employee in supply chain management, Ramaker said she has an understanding of policy and economic impacts, while her local community roots provide an understanding of rural aspects of her district.

She joins three other candidates for the seat, which current commissioner Matt Flynn will be leaving at the end of the year.

The district covers the southern portion of the county, as well as areas east of Rochester.

The number of candidates is expected to spur an Aug. 9 primary election to narrow the candidates to two for the Nov. 8 general election ballot.

Filing for the office continues until 5 p.m. today, May 31.