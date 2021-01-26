Random lottery works, say local residents, but lack of vaccine slows the process

Herb Olin jumped on to his computer at 7 a.m. today and, within minutes, was signed up for the random lottery for a chance to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. Minutes later, he had his wife, Carrey, signed up, too.

It was so much easier than last week.

"It went good," said the retired Stewartville resident. "I was able to access it right away."

Olin was one of the tens of thousands Minnesotans age 65 and older who took advantage of a 24-hour window to register for the lottery on Tuesday.

Those randomly selected in the state system will be notified Wednesday of their appointments later this week.

The experience, say local residents, was a far cry from the disastrous first-come, first-served approach used last week -- a system that crashed the state registration website and left Olin and other senior citizens cooling their heels in virtual "waiting rooms" for hours.

The biggest hurdle remains the paltry number of vaccines available relative to the number of arms needing the vaccine. Federal officials say it will take months and months before everyone who wants the two-shot dose will get it. Last week, there were 13,369 vaccinations given at nine sites in Minnesota, including Willow Creek Middle School in Rochester.

Even should he and his wife win an appointment, Olin said they won't be able to get vaccinated until next week at the earliest. That's because all the slots at Willow Creek were filled up this week.

"They gave me an option to go on the wait list for next week, and so I did that," Olin said.

Jane Sheffield of Rochester also found the registration experience relatively pain free.

"The website didn't crash or lock up as it did last week," Sheffield said in an email to the PB. "However, I logged on at 5:15 this morning only to find that there were 28K people ahead of me. It went very fast though, and my wait time was just an hour."

The lottery process was one of several measures taken by Gov. Tim Walz to speed up the availability of the vaccine. It also included a new 72-hour goal for vaccine providers to use 90 percent of their doses within three days of receiving them, and all doses within a week.

The new efforts come after data released today by the state showed some vaccinators, including national chain pharmacies, lagging behind other providers in getting vaccine doses into Minnesotan's arms.

"The federal government simply has to step with more vaccine," Walz said in a statement. "Minnesotans are ready for this pandemic to end but it'll take far too long at the current rate we're getting vaccine."

Olin, 86, said getting vaccinated "would make life safer" for him and his wife, but it wouldn't necessarily change how they go about living it. Until about 70 percent to 80 percent of people are vaccinated, "we would still probably wear our masks," he said.