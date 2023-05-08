99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Monday, May 8

Randy Brock joins ABC 6 News as chief meteorologist

Randy Brock was a meteorologist at KTTC-TV from 2002 to 2016.

Randy Brock.jpg
Randy Brock.
Contributed
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Today at 10:31 AM

ROCHESTER — ABC 6 News is adding a new chief meteorologist to the team to replace Chris Kuball.

Randy Brock, who was on air at KTTC-TV from 2002 to 2016, will join James Wilcox and Robin Wolfram for the 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. broadcasts starting Wednesday, May 31.

“Randy is a well-known and well-loved figure in this community. His passion and expertise are second-to-none and we are so excited to welcome him into the ABC 6 News family,” said news director Brianna Cook.

Find more news important to you

Brock was born and raised in Litchfield, Minn., and graduated from Metropolitan State College of Denver in 1998 with a meteorology degree. During his meteorology career in Rochester, Brock covered everything from the floods of 2007 to the unseasonable snowstorm in May 2013.

“Randy knows the area and knows how important it is to keep our viewers informed when it comes to severe weather and on days when it’s just plain beautiful outside,” said vice president and general manager Rhonda LaVelle.

Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
