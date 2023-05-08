Randy Brock joins ABC 6 News as chief meteorologist

ROCHESTER — ABC 6 News is adding a new chief meteorologist to the team to replace Chris Kuball.

Randy Brock, who was on air at KTTC-TV from 2002 to 2016, will join James Wilcox and Robin Wolfram for the 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. broadcasts starting Wednesday, May 31.

“Randy is a well-known and well-loved figure in this community. His passion and expertise are second-to-none and we are so excited to welcome him into the ABC 6 News family,” said news director Brianna Cook.

Brock was born and raised in Litchfield, Minn., and graduated from Metropolitan State College of Denver in 1998 with a meteorology degree. During his meteorology career in Rochester, Brock covered everything from the floods of 2007 to the unseasonable snowstorm in May 2013.

“Randy knows the area and knows how important it is to keep our viewers informed when it comes to severe weather and on days when it’s just plain beautiful outside,” said vice president and general manager Rhonda LaVelle.