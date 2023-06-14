Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Wednesday, June 14

Ranger, a K9 with the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, dies after illness

The 4-year-old Belgian Malinois died on Sunday, June 11.

ranger
Ranger, a K9 with the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office.
Contributed / Olmsted County Sheriff's Office
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Today at 9:42 AM

ROCHESTER — Ranger, a K9 with the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, died Sunday, June 11.

The 4-year-old Belgian Malinois was training for an upcoming K9 trial when he didn’t seem himself. Ranger was transported to an animal hospital for a medical emergency, Capt. Tim Parkin said. Ranger later died from his illness.

Ranger began his tour of duty in 2020. He was trained in narcotics and patrol work.

“During his tenure with us, he assisted deputies honorably in several patrol-related calls and made creditable contributions to law enforcement efforts,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

“He was a great dog,” Parkin said.

