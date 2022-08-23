Rapid transit deal with Mayo Clinic approved

ROCHESTER — A 20-year agreement calling for Mayo Clinic to fill funding gaps for operating a planned city-owned bus rapid transit system through downtown received unanimous Rochester City Council approval Monday.

“Approximately 80% of the total cost of operating Link (Rapid Transit) is subsidized by state and federal grants, so Mayo’s flat fee payment is based on the estimated unsubsidized costs and will enable all riders to ride,” Rochester Deputy City Administrator Cindy Steinhauser said of the $3.5 million annual commitment by Mayo Clinic.

Dubbed “Link Rapid Transit,” the specialized public bus service will run a 2.8-mile route connecting a current Mayo Clinic parking lot on Second Street Southwest near Cascade Lake to a site near the intersection of Third Avenue Southeast and Sixth Street.

It’s scheduled to start as early as 2026, if the city’s application for $84 million in federal funds to create the Link transit system, which has an estimated price tag of nearly $143.4 million.

The city must secure the federal funding by 2024 for the agreement with Mayo Clinic to kick in, and construction must start that year.

Steinhauser said Mayo Clinic's commitment to funding operations is expected to help in the effort to secure federal funding.

The remaining funds are slated to be provided by state and county Destination Medical Center funds dedicated to transit operations.

While Mayo Clinic’s commitment starts at $3.5 million for the first year of operations, it increases annually for the first three years, at which point the city and Mayo Clinic will revisit costs and ridership.

The 20-year agreement comes with the potential for a series of five-year renewals to extend the arrangement for up to 40 years, with each renewal requiring a year’s notice to be enacted.

Link

The agreement also calls for specific operations by the city, which include required operation from 5 a.m. to midnight on weekdays and 8 a.m. to midnight on weekends.

Buses will also be expected to arrive every five minutes at the route’s 12 designated stops during peak commute times, which are set as 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays. All other times are expected to see stops every 10 minutes.

With Mayo Clinic employees expected to see approximately 3.4 million rides each year, council member Patrick Keane said it would be easy to see the agreement as a way for Mayo Clinic to get out of providing its own transit service, but he said it’s about more than that.

“I see a much better thing about this phenomenal improvement to our transportation system,” he said. “Outside of all the other things, our routes will change because they can change.”

He said the planned fare-free service through downtown means other city routes won’t be required to stop downtown to remain effective for the majority of riders, who will be able to transfer quickly at two locations.

The agreement approved Monday states Mayo Clinic must start construction of at least 2,300 parking spaces on the ends of the route, which will be served by two of seven designated stations.

While some of the parking is expected to be dedicated to Mayo Clinic employees, Steinhauser said the city continues to work on an agreement for public parking at the site. Details on how that will operate are being discussed, she said.

She said Mayo Clinic and DMC Economic Development Agency staff are working on a plan to enlist developers to help create a “transit village” at the Link’s west end, which includes 12.3 acres currently occupied by Mayo Clinic’s 936-space parking lot.