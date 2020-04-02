Work to create a rapid-transit corridor in Rochester continues as the community reacts to the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, planned community engagement will require a new approach in an effort to reduce the chance of spreading the coronavirus.
“We expect that social distancing will be encouraged for quite some time, limiting our ability to engage the community in traditional open house formats,” said Jarrett Hubbard, the city’s project manager for the corridor project.
As a result, city leaders and project consultants are planning to hold a virtual open house on Tuesday to discuss proposals and scenarios for the location of transit stations, as well as other aspects of future development and growth related to the proposed corridor.
The project, often referred to as the “downtown circulator,” seeks to use enhanced buses to create a dedicated public transit system along Second Street Southwest and South Broadway Avenue. It would operate similar to a light rail, with the added flexibility of a wheeled system.
Planners held an earlier round of public input sessions for the project in February, and Tuesday’s open house is the follow-up effort.
It will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. using the online platform Zoom. More information on connecting to the event is expected to be available on the project’s website at https://tinyurl.com/t9u5xps.
Hubbard, the project manager, said participants will be able to interact directly with the presenter and the city team by submitting questions online. Some questions are expected to be answered following the presentation, and others will be posted with answers on the project site.
Additionally, feedback will be sought through the city’s online survey tool, and comments can be emailed or left as voicemail by calling 507-328-2025.
The transit corridor work being done at this point is in preparation for applying for approximately $50 million in federal funds to cover half of the project’s estimated $100 million cost.
The new investment is expected to add transportation options for community members, employees and businesses, while also guiding future growth in the Destination Medical Center district, according to the project team.
A third and final round of open houses is planned for June.