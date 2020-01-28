A pair of open-house events will seek to gather community input next week on a planned rapid-transit system in Rochester.
The proposed Rochester Rapid Transit corridor runs along Second Street Southwest and South Broadway Avenue, connecting what are planned as a pair of transit hubs west and southeast of the downtown core.
The city is seeking federal funding for the project, and additional assessment and analysis of the proposal is planned this summer.
“This is an opportunity to develop a plan that creates transit-friendly, active, equitable places in the Second Street and Broadway corridors,” Rochester City Planner Jarrett Hubbard said. “This is a key part of how we can shift travel away from reliance on cars with a single person inside.”
Rochester, Olmsted County and Destination Medical Center Economic Development Agency representatives will be on hand during a pair of open-house events on Feb. 4. They are:
• From 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the University of Minnesota Rochester inside the Shops at University Square at 111 S. Broadway, room 419
• From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church, 810 Third Ave. SE.
“Connecting community vision to transportation goals along the Broadway and 2nd Street corridors is vitally important. This goes beyond rapid transit. It’s about creating places people want to live, work and visit,” said DMC EDA Director of Economic Development and Placemaking Patrick Seeb.
The open house events will feature information on the project, as well as an opportunity for community members, business owners, and community leaders to share how they move around Rochester today, and their ideas for what the Rochester Rapid Transit corridor could be in the future.
The open-house events come two days before the DMC Corp. board plans to meet with members of the DMC EDA board, the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners and the Rochester City Council. The joint meeting is set for noon to 2 p.m. Feb. 6 in the suite 102 of the Mayo Civic Center.
Next week's open-house events are expected to be the first of several similar events planned for the next six months, including several pop-up events held at locations throughout the community to gather feedback and explain the planning effort.
The next set of open houses are expected to be held April 7 to focus on the station area plans.