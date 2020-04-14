Two more online open houses are planned fro Rochester's proposed rapid-transit project.
An online event from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday will focus on plans for Second Street Southwest as design work continues related to a planned circulator to connect future transit villages.
Another online event is planned for 6 p.m. April 21 to discuss plans for the Broadway Avenue corridor, which will connect Second Street Southwest to a transit village at either Graham Park or the site of the former Seneca canning facility.
The transit corridor work being done at this point is in preparation for applying for approximately $50 million in federal funds to cover half of the project’s estimated $100 million cost.
Registration for the virtual open house is available online at https://som.zoom.us/webinar/register/4115862712420/WN_zVpvx1x9SyuWnV-xPhRdjA
All presentations are being recorded and placed on the tiny.cc/RochesterTOD project webpage for future viewing.