Raymond was luxury living in its time

ROCHESTER — With on-site laundry, bathroom fixtures imported from Europe, and fully equipped kitchens in every unit, the Raymond was luxury living when it was completed in 1921.

The Raymond, 23 Seventh Ave. SW, was unique to Rochester multi-family buildings at that time with on-demand hot water, thanks in part to a state-of-the-art boiler and its own cistern and wells. The steel and concrete structure was something seen in large cities — Rochester’s population was less than 14,000 people at the time.

A wooden staircase is seen in the Raymond building which was recently purchased by Black Swan Realty Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

“It was probably like the Berkman in its day when it was built in the 1920s,” said Nick Stageberg, referring to the 13-story apartment building in the Saint Marys neighborhood that was completed in 2020.

Stageberg is a Rochester Realtor and co-owner of Black Swan Living Property Management.

“It was unbelievably high quality construction,” he added.

A full-time engineer kept a coal-fired boiler operational for steam heat to every apartment. Maid and cleaning staff lived on the lower floors and would clean, fold and press laundry using the facilities in the building.

Black Swan acquired the historic building in December for $2 million . Stageberg said he intends to renovate it and restore as much historic character as his budget and city building and fire codes allow.

“We love to take things that are old and make them new again,” Stageberg said.

Nick Stageberg of Black Swan Real Estate demonstrates the transom window installed in the units front door of the recently acquired Raymond building Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

The high quality construction is making his task easier, he added.

“Nothing major has been done to this building because nothing has needed to be done,” Stageberg said, adding the building has been “exceptionally well cared for.”

“The previous owners did a phenomenal job taking care of it,” he added.

Each of the 26 units is in different condition, but most have all their original wood fixtures and many have the original 100-year-old kitchen cabinets, including an ice door where a delivery service would bring ice for the in-apartment ice boxes.

A kitchen with original cabinets is seen in the Raymond building which was recently purchased by Black Swan Realty Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Although the cabinets and kitchen fixtures are in decent shape, they don’t make the kitchen space very practical, Stageberg said.

“People want a historic look in their living spaces, but not in the 'wet' rooms,” he said.

The old cabinets will probably be updated. That will make the apartments more practical and desirable, he said. However, Stageberg added he knows they won’t be of the same quality as what they will replace.

“Whatever I put in there, I’ll have to replace in 10, 20 years,” he said. “It certainly won’t be around in 100 years.”

Much of the building-wide renovations are still being planned. When the building originally opened, it had an open entrance and staircase. Fire codes from the 1960s and 1970s required the entrance be closed. Stageberg said he’s looking at ways to bring natural light back into the hallways and will also upgrade the lighting in the common areas.

“I’d like to see about getting some fire resistant glass,” he said. “I think there’s a lot we can do to show off how nice a building this is.”