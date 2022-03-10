RCTC grad Brakebill-Hacke to run in congressional special election

ROCHESTER — The list of candidates running in the special election for Congress in the 1st Congressional District continues to grow: The latest entrant is Sarah Brakebill-Hacke, a Rochester Community and Technical College graduate.

Brakebill-Hacke is one of 10 people to have filed papers with the Minnesota Secretary of State. Six are Republicans, three are Democrats and one is from the Legal Marijuana Now party.

Brakebill-Hacke is new to electoral politics, but she has an inspiring rag-to-riches story. Raised in an unstable family where both parents suffered mental illness, Brakebill-Hacke bounced around the state’s foster care system before becoming homeless

She slept in stairwells or bathrooms in Rochester’s underground walkway system, ate out of gas station dumpsters and gave up her first baby for adoption.

Then she discovered she had a remarkable skill: The ability to get people to sign petitions for various causes. She began to pull her life together. After graduating from RCTC, Brakebill-Hacke attended and graduated from Yale University with a degree in global affairs. She has lately been studying for her master's degree at the University of Cambridge in England.

The Rochester Post-Bulletin and Star Tribune have both featured her in stories about her life turn-around.

"My life experiences growing up as a foster kid and homeless teen have inspired me to dedicate myself to serve the underrepresented: I am running to bring the focus of this campaign to the plight of the unhoused, the food insecure, and racial inequity and unify us to lift up those who have suffered most, as we have done countless times for victims of tragedy or war," Brakebill-Hacke said in a statement.

Brakebill-Hacke, who is running as a Democrat, is one of a handful of people to announce their candidacies for the 1st district special election within the last two days. The special election was called after Jim Hagdorn died of cancer last month. The winner will serve out the remainder of his two-year term.

The most recent candidates to join the expanding field include Kevin Kocina, a Republican; Richard B. Reisdorf, a Legal Marijuana Now candidate; George H. Kalberer, a Democrat; and Roger Ungemach, a Republican.

The other candidates who had filed earlier include Richard Painter, a Democrat, and Bob “Again” Carney Jr., Ken Navitsky, Brad Finstad and Jeremy Munson, all Republicans.

The primary election to decide on the parties’ candidates will be May 24 and the general election will be Aug. 9.

