RCTC launches summer course turning nurses into EMTs
The RN to EMT Bridge course starts on May 30 and runs through August.
ROCHESTER — Rochester Community and Technical College is launching a new program this summer for registered nurses who want to switch gears and become emergency medical technicians.
The RN to EMT Bridge course is a new, hybrid program that starts May 30 and continues into August. The course involves weekly Zoom meetings and on-campus skill training.
In the course announcement, RCTC said the course is designed to help health care professionals translate their in-hospital skills to an out-of-hospital setting as EMTs.
Course registration is $500, and the registration deadline is May 25.
More information can be found on RCTC's website.
