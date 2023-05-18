99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
RCTC launches summer course turning nurses into EMTs

The RN to EMT Bridge course starts on May 30 and runs through August.

The letter, "R" with yellow stripes in the middle.
Rochester Community and Technical College.
Contributed
By Staff reports
Today at 2:54 PM

ROCHESTER — Rochester Community and Technical College is launching a new program this summer for registered nurses who want to switch gears and become emergency medical technicians.

The RN to EMT Bridge course is a new, hybrid program that starts May 30 and continues into August. The course involves weekly Zoom meetings and on-campus skill training.

In the course announcement, RCTC said the course is designed to help health care professionals translate their in-hospital skills to an out-of-hospital setting as EMTs.

Course registration is $500, and the registration deadline is May 25.

More information can be found on RCTC's website.

