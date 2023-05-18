RCTC launches summer course turning nurses into EMTs

ROCHESTER — Rochester Community and Technical College is launching a new program this summer for registered nurses who want to switch gears and become emergency medical technicians.

The RN to EMT Bridge course is a new, hybrid program that starts May 30 and continues into August. The course involves weekly Zoom meetings and on-campus skill training.

In the course announcement, RCTC said the course is designed to help health care professionals translate their in-hospital skills to an out-of-hospital setting as EMTs.

Course registration is $500, and the registration deadline is May 25.

More information can be found on RCTC's website.