RCTC, Minnesota State College Southeast forgive debt for students

Good news, students of Rochester Community and Technical College and Minnesota State College Southeast!

Your student debt has been forgiven.

Both regional colleges announced this week debt forgiveness plans for students, thanks to an infusion of dollars the colleges received from the American Rescue Plan, the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill passed by Congress earlier this year.

RCTC said it applied nearly $800,000 to provide debt relief to 638 students with balances due from summer and fall of 2020 and spring of 2021. The amount forgiven can range up to $3,000.

"Students have already been reaching out to us to share their gratitude," said Teresa Brown, RCTC vice president of student affairs.

This week, 339 students at Minnesota State College Southeast were notified that their debts were paid off; the average amount was about $1,200. The relief applies to any remaining student debt to the college from spring 2020 through July 2021.

Minnesota State College Southeast officials said they chose to prioritize support for students in deciding how to spend the stimulus dollars. Students who struggled to enroll this fall because of outstanding debt are now eligible to register for fall semester classes. The college has campuses in Red Wing and Winona.

"We are dedicating more than $400,000 of the college's institutional COVID relief dollars to paying off debt for the students most impacted by COVID-19," said Marsha Danielson, Minnesota State College Southeast president.

Students enrolled at Minnesota State College Southeast in the spring, summer and fall of 2020 and spring and summer of 2021 are eligible for debt relief. Only debt owed directly to the college that was outstanding as of July 30 is covered by the plan. All debt was paid on behalf of students, regardless of the borrower's financial status, the college said.

The college also plans to distribute federal relief funds directly to eligible students this fall and spring. It hasn't decided how the dollars will be distributed, but priority will be given to students with the greatest financial need.

"The college chose to go above and beyond the government requirement for what we must provide as student financial support," said Josiah Litant, vice president of student affairs. "We do hope this eases the burden for many of our students."