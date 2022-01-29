RCTC students win college journalism awards

BROOKLYN PARK — Two Rochester Community and Technical College students who contribute to Echo, the student newspaper, were honored Thursday at the Minnesota Newspaper Association’s Better Newspaper Contest.

Mark Fantonial placed first in the Use of Information Graphics category for his illustration “Due Today!” that accompanied a column about how a checklist helps students complete daily tasks.

“This piece is just fantastic,” the judges wrote. “The artist has shown absolute talent in art and design, and understands well how to communicate emotion. Bravo!”

Faith Boyum placed second in the Business Story category. The story, headlined “Support, leadership ‘got us back on our feet,’” explained how RCTC’s Dental Hygiene program adapted to curriculum changes caused by COVID-19 safety measures.

Fantonial served as a graphic artist for The Echo , RCTC’s student newspaper. Boyum was The Echo’s managing editor during the 2020-21 academic year.

The collegiate division of the MNA Better Newspaper Contest includes student journalists from both four-year universities and two-year community colleges.