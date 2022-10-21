RCTC works to reverse declining participation in clubs and organization

ROCHESTER — With a once-in-a-century pandemic in the rearview mirror, campus life at Rochester Community and Technical College has changed in one worrying, fundamental way, students and faculty members say: Far fewer students are participating clubs, organizations and other activities.

With a couple of exceptions, the drop-off is impacting nearly all clubs – from Cru Club (Bible study) to clubs focused on automotive technology, compassion and LGBTQ students. Many clubs see membership in the single digits, if the club is active at all.

“Overall student participation is very much down compared to prepandemic (levels), according to certain students who have been around longer and faculty I’ve spoken with,” said Chad Jacob, an RCTC student who serves on Student Senate and is president of Cru Club.

There have been exceptions to the rule. RCTC held its first homecoming dance in a decade, and the event was a campus life hit.

And not every club is succumbing to declining student participation. One club with enduring appeal to students is the Tabletop Game Club, where board games are played, including Dungeons & Dragoons, Sheriff of Nottingham, Splendor, and Shadows over Camelot.

Whether the downsizing of clubs and activities is an alarming trend or simply a shift in campus culture brought about by changing times depends on who you talk to. For some students, a vibrant club and extracurricular scene is a desirable part of the college experience.

Some clubs play a social function, Jacob notes, providing students with a means for meeting classmates and making friends. Others can be tied to a student's professional goals, offering networking and career development opportunities. It can build social capital and teach intercommunication skills.

“I feel personally they are as valuable as the classes I’m taking,” Jacob said.

Students dance during a Rochester Community and Technical College Homecoming dance. Contributed / Rochester Community and Technical College

The trend is not isolated to RCTC. Other colleges and universities struggled with dropping student participation in clubs and student organizations during the pandemic.

Earlier at a panel discussion earlier this month, Joseph Schauf, a student at Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota, told an audience the campus was having a hard time getting students to join clubs and student organizations.

RCTC students and faculty say the pandemic has been the main culprit. When COVID-19 hit in early 2020, campuses shut down and disrupted campus life in ways that campus communities have still not recovered from.

Successful clubs and organizations thrive from year to year because of sustained student interest. Students are the main driver behind a club's existence. When that club leader graduates, the responsibility for keeping the club going falls to another student.

But the pandemic created a year-and-half void during which club activity ceased and interrupted that transition.

“Many of the clubs didn’t really meet during the pandemic, so there was no way to kind of pass the torch of these clubs,” said John Tacinelli, RCTC faculty member who teaches geology and astronomy.

Online classes also remain popular among students, meaning many students are spending less time on campus. When the pandemic hit, the percentage of students taking online courses grew, rising from 25% in 2020 to 40% in 2021. And while there has been a rebound of in-person students this fall, that number is still lower, percentage-wise, than prior to the pandemic.

Others say RCTC not only serves fewer students, but the mix of students it serves is different than in the past. These are students who aren’t looking for traditional college experiences. They are parents or older students who attend college for a specific purpose, and don’t have the time or inclination to join a club.

Others say the pandemic changed some students, making them more reticent and reserved after months of taking classes in isolation over Zoom.

“I think all this online learning has made students more introverted,” said Pam Benson, an RCTC faculty member who is an advisor for CAD Club. “When we meet in the classroom, they are so quiet and are heads-down working. I am not saying that it is bad, but social skills like: how was your weekend, what did you do that was fun, etc., are not the norm for these students. And I think it has affected participation in the clubs.”

Lori Halverson-Wente, an RCTC faculty member, takes heart that clubs like the Tabletop Game Club remain popular.

“I’ve heard from our leaders on campus that this is one of the clubs that is really growing,” Halverson-Wente said. “And for me, that’s really exciting, because students are sitting down and hanging out face-to-face.”

Halverson-Wente also serves as advisor of the LGBTQ+ Alliance, a club that is struggling with lower student participation. It has about five students, when it used to have as many as 20 students.

She said she worries about the trend, because “statistics tell us that young people who identify as LGBTQ have the highest rate of suicide in isolation.”

Clubs, especially those for LGBTQ students, can convey a sense of inclusiveness.

“What we know about clubs, whether its a gay-straight alliance or an LGBTQ club, is that even having a poster up, memorabilia or iconic flags — just having that nonverbal communication of welcome — is essential for the well-being of LGBTQ youth.”

Halverson-Wente offers the possibility that today’s generation of LGBTQ students might be different than previous ones in that they are more confident in their identities. She has noticed that at Pride Awareness Day and other events where a table is set up displaying various Pride flags, students are grabbing them and showing them off like never before.

“Some students are feeling so confident in their identity, (they’re like) why would I go to that club,” she said.

Jacob said many RCTC students are putting “a lot of intentional effort” to restoring campus life and the response has so far been encouraging “even if an uphill battle.”

A slogan has been coined, urging all “Yellowjackets,” the RCTC mascot, to “find their hive,” which is an allusion to clubs as well as classes.

“I truly believe now is a wonderful time to do, and RCTC is a great places for students to invest themselves,” Jacob said.