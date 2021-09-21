SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

RCTC’s Learning Is ForEver program continues online

Fall programming runs the gamut of arts, sciences and history.

Learning is Forever
By Post Bulletin staff reports
September 21, 2021 02:00 AM
RCTC’s Learning Is ForEver program — LIFE for short — provides lectures and encourages students to socialize and grow together — no matter how old, or how much schooling they’ve had.

And its reach is growing — this season has seen participants from 15 states so far, senior programs director Chrisanne Pieper said.

The fall catalogue of classes started in September and continues through December.

Because so many of LIFE’s students and lecturers are isolating during the pandemic, the entire program has moved online, via Zoom classes. And according to Pieper, attendance surged in 2020 — possibly because of the ease of access for mobility-challenged students.

The remaining September classes (and those in Oct-Dec.) span human history, the sciences, literature and sociopolitical issues. There are several day trips scheduled in the fall and winter, with transportation provided.

LIFE will also host a Harvest Dinner from 6-9 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Rochester International Center. For $35 (LIFE members) to $45 (non-members), participants can learn about author Eric Dregni’s book “For the Love of Cod: A Father and Son’s Search for Norwegian Happiness.”

Would-be students can pay individual class fees, or register to become a LIFE member for a discount on multiple courses.

The class catalogue, registration information, and online payment is available at https://learningisforever.net .

Call 507-280-3157 or email chrisanne.pieper@rctc.edu for more information.

Related Topics: EDUCATIONROCHESTER
