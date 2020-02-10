More than 67,500 people attended this year’s SocialICE, making it the highest attended in its 12-year history, according to the Rochester Downtown Alliance.
“I think the ideal weather, combined with new and inclusive activities and performances, made for a record number of people attending SocialICE.” said Monika Kopet, RDA director of events and strategic partnerships, in a press release. “All the long hours and hard work by everyone involved in SocialICE did not go unnoticed, and it’s rewarding to see so many people happy and embracing the event.”
Approximately 67,557 people enjoyed the perfect SocialICE weather—ranging from 15 and 27 degrees—during the three-day event.
Based on the attendance numbers and those who have filled out the SocialICE attendee survey, the estimated economic impact is $2,489,630.84.