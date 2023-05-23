Reader is looking for a quicker way to Atlanta

Wise Sage of Southeast Minnesota: We used to have a nonstop flight from Rochester to Atlanta. This flight ended during the pandemic but I’ve seen nothing about it coming back. Would you know anything? — Hot for Atlanta.

Dear Hot,

Not sure if you're just hankering for something delicious at the Southern Baked Pie Company — Yelp's nod for the best peach pie in Atlanta — looking to cross Truist Park off your list of baseball stadiums to see in person, or you just want to walk the streets singing Camila Cabello's "Havana," which mentions Atlanta, probably because, while Champaign-Urbana might have been a better rhyme, the A-T-L has a little more street cred. (Jamming to the Allman Brothers' "Hot 'Lanta" or "Love Shack" by the B-52s are also acceptable options.)

Anyway, to get the lowdown on heading down south, my minions reached out to Mary Gastner, marketing communications manager for Rochester International Airport.

Gastner noted that while nonstop service to Atlanta remains suspended, there are five connections per day between Rochester and Atlanta. Delta connects to Atlanta twice per day through Minneapolis/St. Paul, and American connects to Atlanta three times per day through Chicago O’Hare.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Before the pandemic, Rochester nonstops to Atlanta performed well and filled 88% of available seats," Gastner said. "We continue to work with Delta to restore service when market conditions allow."

A big part of the problem, Gastner said, is the shortage of pilots in the commercial airline industry.

"All regional airports have been impacted by the severe nationwide pilot shortage," she said.

Surveys show more than 4,000 pilots left the industry during the pandemic, and it will take many years to replace them. Gastner said regional airlines have been most impacted, as pilots on smaller planes are being hired by major airlines to fly larger aircraft. More than 80 airports in the country have lost at least one airline since 2020.

"Rochester is fortunate to have five departures per day to two hubs (MSP and Chicago O’Hare) on two airlines (Delta and American)," Gastner said. "Together, those airlines offer almost 300 daily departing seats, connecting RST to more than 300 cities around the world in a single stop. Many other airports of Rochester’s size have just one remaining carrier left, and 10 peer airports have lost service completely."

Gastner said if Rochester wants more nonstop flights — or more departure flights in general — air travelers need to prove to airlines that Rochester has unmet demand. That means ensuring seats on current flights are full.

"Each time we choose to fly RST, we’re creating demand for service, and helping us make the case that RST needs more flights," Gastner said.

Now if you'll excuse me, I've got a craving for peach pie.

ADVERTISEMENT

Don't let your questions burn — like Atlanta during the Civil War — inside you. Send them to Answer Man at answerman@postbulletin.com .