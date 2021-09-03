SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Reading, math tutors needed in Rochester for 2021-22 school year

Reading Corps and Math Corps are looking for a total of 13 tutors.

ee3dd2f1be69d5598a2d94d73534785e.jpg
Apple, pile of books and pencils
By Post Bulletin staff reports
September 03, 2021 01:52 PM
Thirteen reading and math tutors are needed in Rochester schools as part of the Reading Corps and Math Corps program of AmeriCorps.

Reading and Math Inc., the nonprofit that administers some of the state’s largest AmeriCorps programs, is accepting tutor applications for the 2021-22 school year. Candidates should apply by Oct. 6.

Tutors are paid via a stipend, which is equivalent to $15/hour for Reading Corps and Math Corps, along with other Minnesota AmeriCorps programs. In addition to the higher stipend, members will receive free individual health insurance, and up to an additional $6,300 for college tuition or student loans.

Nearly half of the state's students struggle with reading or math, and large disparities exist for students of color and American Indian students. Reading Corps and Math Corps are trained in evidence-based interventions and placed in schools to help students build foundational skills.

More information about the positions and the application can be found at join.readingandmath.org or servetogrow.org .

