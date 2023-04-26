Ready, set, shop: Garage sale season kicks off Friday

PINE ISLAND — Stepladders at the end of the driveway. Signs at neighborhood corners pointing toward the promise of cheap deals on gently used items. Maybe an antique or two — or just that old glass candy dish like Grandma used to own.

The garage sale season is upon us, and it kicks off Friday and Saturday in Pine Island with the annual Pine Island Citywide Garage Sale paired with the city's Craft and Vendor Market, which run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the old Pine Island Cheese Factory (101 E. Center St., Pine Island) and Wiletzko Park, right behind Island Market.

In its sixth year, the Craft and Vendor Market returns to the Cheese Factory location with plenty of popular area vendors and a food truck to keep shoppers fueled for the day.

"Frankly, a lot of people will start on Thursday," said Pine Island Area Chamber of Commerce board member Janet Hanke, referring to the garage sale. "Some will go into Sunday. We don’t dictate to them when to start."

What will be available both online at the chamber's Facebook page and in the Zumbro Shopper newspaper is a map to those garage sales that have registered for the event. She expects north of 50 garage sales to register and there will be even more garage sales than those listed on the map.

Hanke said the citywide garage sale is one of the first in the region.

"We do that with (Pine Island Cheese Festival, June 2-4) also," she said. "We like to be first in Pine Island."

Pine Island's garage sale is like a warm-up exercise for the big event May 4-7 along the communities of the Mississippi River from Hastings to Winona on the Minnesota side and Fountain City to Prescott on the Wisconsin side.

The 100-Mile Garage Sale will feature hundreds of folks selling their former treasures all up and down the river cities.

Pat Mutter, director of Visit Winona, said while the number of communities involved means there's no overarching organization in charge of the weekend, the event draws shoppers from all across the Upper Midwest and beyond.

"The only thing organized is the date, the first weekend in May," Mutter said. "We try to encourage people to check the newspapers (for garage sale ads). Homeowners know enough that it’s that weekend. We encourage people to put up signs. Just go from town to town and look around."

For out-of-town visitors, Mutter suggested either getting a succession of places to stay as you move up and down the river, or renting a place to stay in one town that will serve as a hub.

But as with all garage sales, the early bird gets the best deals.