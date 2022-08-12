SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Ready to Lead is looking for greater diversity in community leadership

The program is seeking applicants interested in learning more about serving on a variety of local public or private boards and commissions.

Ready to lead logo
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
August 12, 2022
ROCHESTER — An effort that started six years ago continues pushing for increased diversity in community leadership.

“Organizations with more diverse voices at the decision-making table are more innovative and contribute to a thriving and more welcoming community,” said Chao Mwatela, a member of the Ready to Lead leadership team.

Ready to Lead was created to support and engage historically under-represented people who wish to serve the community in a variety of ways, with emphasis on joining boards or committees.

The organization is set to start its next round of training Sept. 6 and is seeking applications for the four-month course that requires one evening a month.

April Sutor, the Ready to Lead chairwoman, said 121 participants have completed the program. Past graduates of the program have joined a variety of nonprofit boards, local arts initiatives and neighborhood committees, as well as city and county boards.

Rochester Library Board member Kristin Robinson said the program prepared her for joining the board last year.

"I’ve always had a desire to become more involved in my community and to bring a different perspective and voice to a community organization,” she said. “Ready to Lead provided the skills and knowledge necessary to become a great community board member, and I truly don’t think I would be where I am today without it."

During her first Library Board meeting, Robinson said she sees participation as a way to give back to the community.

While many participants seek a seat on a community board of committee after taking the Ready to Lead course, Sutor said more people are asking for added insights after being asked to serve a local organization or having already taken a seat on a board.

“They are really well-meaning, passionate people about a topic, but they don’t know how to do all the stuff,” she said.

The Ready to Lead program covers a variety of basic topics related to serving on a board or committee. Led by dedicated volunteers and community leaders, the four-session program covers everything from basic board responsibilities, participating in and running meetings, understanding financial reports and growing a personal network.

Sutor said the program, which includes matching participants with community mentors, has developed a steady set of lessons that prepare people for a variety of future roles with community groups.

The program is free, but potential participants must apply, since space is limited. Participation is limited to Southeast Minnesota residents with a desire to serve on a board, commission, committee or task group of a nonprofit, school, governmental entity, faith community, or other similar opportunities in the next two years

Participants must have the ability to attend all four scheduled training sessions and be a member of a group which is under-represented in community leadership.

The four training sessions will be held on the first Tuesday of the month at the Rochester Public Library, with the first session slated for 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6.

Prospective participants may apply through the group’s website at www.readytolead.org . For more information about the program, contact Sutor at Family Service Rochester, 507-287-2010, asutor@familyservicerochester.org.

By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
