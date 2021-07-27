Recap: Rochester School Board approves mask recommendation for upcoming year
Follow along with reporters Jordan Shearer and Erich Fisher at the Rochester School Board meeting.
The meeting is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m.
Several groups of community members are expected to voice concerns before and during the public comment portion of the meeting.
Watch a replay of the public comments:
ADVERTISEMENT
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
Daniel Johnson and his father, Daryl Johnson, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in D.C. to charges of civil disorder.
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.