Recap: Rochester School Board selects Kent Pekel to be next superintendent

The Rochester School Board has selected Dr. Kent Pekel to be the interim superintendent. Pekel has accepted the offer pending contract negotiations, Board Chair Jean Marvin said.

The three finalists were:

Dr. John Thein, director of finance, Stillwater Area Public Schools

Dr. Kent Pekel, president and CEO, Search Institute, Minneapolis

Dr. Christina Bemboom, senior director of student support services, Eden Prairie Schools

The special session is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m.

