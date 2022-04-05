Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 5
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Live: Rochester School Board to discuss bell times and secondary school safety

Follow along with education reporter Jordan Shearer at the Rochester School Board meeting.

Rochester School Board
The Rochester School Board meets Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at Rochester Public Schools' Edison Administrative Building in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
April 05, 2022 05:00 PM
Share

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.

Related Topics: EDUCATIONROCHESTER PUBLIC SCHOOLS
What to read next
2022 Midterm Election in United States of America
Local
Voting starts Friday in special primary election
Absentee ballots are available ahead of May 24 primary to narrow candidates for First Congressional District seat.
April 05, 2022 04:24 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Bobs.JPG
Local
Trailer park evictions avoided with last-minute agreements
Three RVs at Bob's Trailer Court were the subject of a planned hearing Tuesday, but one tenant has already left and two others plan moves this week.
April 05, 2022 04:24 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Iman, Ayub 3.24.22.jpg
Breaking News
Local
Rochester man found guilty in March 2019 murder
The jury began its deliberations around noon on Tuesday, April 5, 2019, in the case of a 25-year-old Rochester man charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder
April 05, 2022 01:12 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
20211013_144216.jpg
Members Only
Business
Rochester glass experts travel to Washington to discuss recycling with lawmakers
Jeremiah Watson and Patrick Elmore were asked by the National Glass Association to travel to Washington, D.C., this week to meet with lawmakers to discuss how to spur more recycling. Watson and Elmore were invited because their company -- Infinite Recycled Technologies -- is the only one that recycles laminated or architectural glass.
April 05, 2022 01:02 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger