Live: Rochester School Board to discuss bell times and secondary school safety
Follow along with education reporter Jordan Shearer at the Rochester School Board meeting.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.
Absentee ballots are available ahead of May 24 primary to narrow candidates for First Congressional District seat.
Three RVs at Bob's Trailer Court were the subject of a planned hearing Tuesday, but one tenant has already left and two others plan moves this week.
Breaking News
The jury began its deliberations around noon on Tuesday, April 5, 2019, in the case of a 25-year-old Rochester man charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder
Members Only
Jeremiah Watson and Patrick Elmore were asked by the National Glass Association to travel to Washington, D.C., this week to meet with lawmakers to discuss how to spur more recycling. Watson and Elmore were invited because their company -- Infinite Recycled Technologies -- is the only one that recycles laminated or architectural glass.