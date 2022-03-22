Live: Rochester School Board to discuss SROs, superintendent contract and new Overland Elementary mascot
Follow along with education reporter Jordan Shearer at the Rochester School Board meeting.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.
Members Only
In February 2021, Gov. Tim Walz, Mayor Kim Norton and Mayo Clinic executives welcomed Google's first Minnesota office to Rochester as a boost to “provide sustained economic opportunity not only for the Rochester area, but for our entire state.” Since then, not much has been seen of the office other than a Google sign.
More candidates emerge as convention season draws near.
Redrawing of county commissioner districts will be spurred by final approval of Rochester City Council wards.
Arkady Pavlovich Pichurin, 27, was sentenced in U.S. District Court by Chief U.S. District Judge John R. Tunheim to 204 months in prison followed by 25 years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $5,000 to the Domestic Trafficking Victims Fund.