Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 22
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Live: Rochester School Board to discuss SROs, superintendent contract and new Overland Elementary mascot

Follow along with education reporter Jordan Shearer at the Rochester School Board meeting.

Rochester School Board
The Rochester School Board meets Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at Rochester Public Schools' Edison Administrative Building in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
March 22, 2022 05:00 PM
Share

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.

Related Topics: EDUCATIONROCHESTER PUBLIC SCHOOLS
What to read next
20220318_130036(0).jpg
Members Only
Business
No results found? A look into Rochester's Google office
In February 2021, Gov. Tim Walz, Mayor Kim Norton and Mayo Clinic executives welcomed Google's first Minnesota office to Rochester as a boost to “provide sustained economic opportunity not only for the Rochester area, but for our entire state.” Since then, not much has been seen of the office other than a Google sign.
March 22, 2022 03:27 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
2022 Midterm Election in United States of America
Local
Liebling to run for re-election; Hicks, Casper to run for other area state House seats
More candidates emerge as convention season draws near.
March 22, 2022 03:25 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Olmsted County districts.jpg
Local
7 things to know about Olmsted County redistricting
Redrawing of county commissioner districts will be spurred by final approval of Rochester City Council wards.
March 22, 2022 03:04 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Arkady Pavlovich Pichurin mug
Local
Rochester man sentenced to prison on federal pornography charge
Arkady Pavlovich Pichurin, 27, was sentenced in U.S. District Court by Chief U.S. District Judge John R. Tunheim to 204 months in prison followed by 25 years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $5,000 to the Domestic Trafficking Victims Fund.
March 22, 2022 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts