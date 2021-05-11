SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Recap: Rochester School Board to interview three finalists for interim superintendent

Follow along with education reporter Jordan Shearer at the Rochester School Board special session.

Rochester School Board
Rochester School Board
By Jordan Shearer
May 11, 2021 02:00 PM
Share

The Rochester School Board is interviewing the three finalists for interim superintendent.

The three candidates are:

  • Dr. John Thein, director of finance, Stillwater Area Public Schools
  • Dr. Kent Pekel, president and CEO, Search Institute, Minneapolis
  • Dr. Christina Bemboom, senior director of student support services, Eden Prairie Schools

The special session is scheduled to start at 4:00 p.m.

