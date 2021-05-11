Recap: Rochester School Board to interview three finalists for interim superintendent
Follow along with education reporter Jordan Shearer at the Rochester School Board special session.
The Rochester School Board is interviewing the three finalists for interim superintendent.
The three candidates are:
- Dr. John Thein, director of finance, Stillwater Area Public Schools
- Dr. Kent Pekel, president and CEO, Search Institute, Minneapolis
- Dr. Christina Bemboom, senior director of student support services, Eden Prairie Schools
The special session is scheduled to start at 4:00 p.m.
