Recap: School Board to review superintendent search, boundary adjustments and secondary learning model
Follow along with education reporter Jordan Shearer at the Rochester School Board meeting.
The meeting is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m.
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
Daniel Johnson and his father, Daryl Johnson, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in D.C. to charges of civil disorder.
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.