Recent count finds more unsheltered homeless in Rochester than expected

ROCHESTER — An Olmsted County report shows people facing homelessness surviving without shelter outnumber those seeking beds provided by Olmsted County and local nonprofits.

The findings come from a three-day count last month, conducted by members of the Olmsted County housing stability team.

“We weren’t sure how many people were really out there, so we decided we need to have a better understanding about how many people are really unsheltered, meaning they are camping, they are in their vehicles or they are outside somewhere,” said Mary O’Neil, the program’s director.

The team conducted the count in mid-July and found 174 individuals in Rochester facing homelessness without an option for shelter.

The count was conducted as most – if not all – shelter beds in the city were full.

People staying at the shelter facilities – Rochester Community Warming Center, Dorothy Day Hospitality House and Family Promise – would increase the count of people experiencing homelessness during the same days by at least 75 people.

“There are definitely far more people unsheltered than we expected,” O’Neil said.

The numbers are an increase compared to a 2022 count that identified 169 homeless people throughout the county, which included those who were sheltered and unsheltered.

Trent Fluegel, Olmsted County’s housing resource coordinator, said the numbers can be a moving target, since people experiencing homelessness are a mix of long-term homeless and those who might be in the process of overcoming housing challenges caused by eviction or another sudden change.

“The Rochester Community Warming Center averages 47 newly homeless people each month,” he said, adding that the majority of people who become homeless resolve their housing issues within a couple months.

Fluegel estimated 125 to 130 of the 174 people counted last month are chronically homeless, meaning they have faced long-term homelessness and have a variety of disabilities or other challenges that make finding housing a significant struggle.

“Most of the balance is going to be probably younger people – 35 and under – who probably have been homeless this time for months, but probably serially homeless,” he said.

O’Neil said the recent count, which was conducted with the help of guides with experience in being homeless, provided a variety of insights for future work by the housing stability team.

She said they found more people camping, compared to those sleeping in vehicles. At the same time, the majority of the people reached said they would not be interested in staying overnight in a designated camping area , citing potential conflicts and other concerns.

Additionally, at least 114 of the people encountered were last housed in Olmsted County or a neighboring county.

O’Neil also said 132 of the people encountered were already known to county staff, and 129 were on the list for housing referrals.

“This is a high number,” she said. “I think higher than we were participating, which tells me that we, as a homeless response system, are doing a good job in referring to people to that system.”

She said the challenge remains in a lack of affordable and appropriate options for housing people facing continued homelessness.

Commissioner Laurel Podulke-Smith said the issue appears to be part of a national trend.

“More people than ever are being housed, but even more are falling into homelessness,” she said.

As the recent count points toward gaps in available shelter, O’Neil said the numbers will be included in Olmsted County’s planned application for up to $10 million in state funds to create a new shelter.

She said current plans call for an 80- to 100-bed facility near downtown, with a variety of services and the potential to include permanent housing designed for people who need added support.

The county plans to apply for the shelter funds by the Sept. 21 deadline. If approved, funding would be announced by December with the ability to start construction as early as August next year.

O’Neil said the timeline and recent count point to an upcoming need.

“Given that our unsheltered count is at 174, and our sheltered beds are virtually full and at capacity, there is this gap that we are going to see for the upcoming winter season that we are going to need to address,” she said, adding that county staff is working with a variety of community partners to consider available options.