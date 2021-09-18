Recreational fire spreads to nearby Rochester garage
No one was injured in Saturday morning incident.
An early Saturday morning call to a recreational fire at 315 27th St. NE, Rochester, ended with firefighters putting out a garage fire.
When the Rochester Fire Department arrived at the scene about 6:30 a.m. Saturday, the fire had spread to a detached garage behind an apartment building.
RELATED: Saturday morning fire destroys camper, no one injured
The initial fire crew put out the fire, and others evacuated occupants of the apartments until the fire was extinguished.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but the fire department is estimating damages at $20,000.
ADVERTISEMENT
No one was injured in the incident.
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
Daniel Johnson and his father, Daryl Johnson, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in D.C. to charges of civil disorder.
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.