Recreational fire spreads to nearby Rochester garage

An early Saturday morning call to a recreational fire at 315 27th St. NE, Rochester, ended with firefighters putting out a garage fire.

When the Rochester Fire Department arrived at the scene about 6:30 a.m. Saturday, the fire had spread to a detached garage behind an apartment building.

RELATED: Saturday morning fire destroys camper, no one injured

The initial fire crew put out the fire, and others evacuated occupants of the apartments until the fire was extinguished.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but the fire department is estimating damages at $20,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

No one was injured in the incident.