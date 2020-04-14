AUSTIN — With the world on lockdown over the COVID-19 pandemic, Scott Knoebel said he wasn’t concerned about coming to the Jay C. Hormel Nature Center on Monday to donate blood.
“With all the procedures they’re doing, they’ve met all my expectations,” said Knoebel, of Austin.
David Kelley, an account manager with the Red Cross, said it’s important to keep in mind that the virus that causes COVID-19 cannot be transmitted through blood transfusion.
Still, the Red Cross is checking donors, taking temperatures of potential donors, and not allowing donations from individuals with a temperature of 99.5 or higher. Also, staff are wearing masks, rubber gloves and wiping down donation equipment.
Kelley said the current blood supply in the United States, and in Southern Minnesota, is good, partly due to the reduction in elective surgeries due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve had to cancel literally thousands of blood drives across the United States,” Kelley said. “But we’ve seen tremendous support in Minnesota.”
Kelley said the Red Cross office that covers Southern Minnesota has canceled 295 blood drives and about 9,800 donation appointments since March 25.
“We’re in a good spot, but we’re encouraging people to continue donating as we head into May and June,” he said. “Blood has a shelf life of 42 days.”
Kevin Fox, a Red Cross worker from Albert Lea who was helping at the blood drive, said his Red Cross office in Mankato has five teams that cover an area from Huron, S.D., to Hutchinson in the north, northern Iowa in the south, and the Minnesota/Wisconsin border in the east.
Fox said each blood drive they’ve held since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic has been filled with donors.
“Every blood drive I’ve been on, we’ve been over our goal,” Fox said.
Jim Hahn, of Austin, said he was glad to find an opportunity where he could donate “double red,” which means a double helping of red blood cells, without platelets or plasma.
“I donate on a regular basis, and twice a year, I do double red,” he said. “I’ve given over 100 times.”
Fox said most donors in recent weeks have been repeat donors, which is usually the case, but seems even more slanted toward repeat donors since COVID-19 hit.
Hahn said he likes the new feature from the Red Cross where they can track where your donation goes so you can see how your blood has helped. They also tell you how many times you’ve given.
Knoebel, another frequent donor, said he thinks the pint of blood he donated Monday put him at the 16-gallon mark for his lifetime donations.
“I give every 56 days,” he said, which is the limit allowed by the Red Cross. “It’s easy to do, and it’s the right thing to do.”
Getting out of the house and making a trip to the Nature Center were two of the reasons Diane Petrik, of Austin, came out to donate Monday.
“I’m a big fan of the Nature Center,” she said. “That’s another reason that brought me out.”
Petrik donates blood about once a year, she said. But donating now during the pandemic didn’t concern her.
“They’re always very conscientious about everything they do, but the additions of the masks and the distance is appreciated,” she said.