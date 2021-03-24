Red Wing citizens ask City Council to hold in-person meetings

RED WING — Amid other criticisms, the Red Wing City Council heard from residents about its decision to keep meeting virtually as restrictions on the pandemic ease.

During the public comment period of the meeting, City Administrator Kay Kulhmann read letters sent in from two Red Wing residents asking for the city to return to in-person City Council meetings.

"It is ridiculous you refuse to meet in person," Mike Montgomery wrote. "It show's you're hiding from the public. We, the citizens of Red Wing, deserve better leadership."

RELATED: Committee outlines work needed to recall Red Wing City Council members

The city's leadership was also called out by Ernie Stone, a member of the Recall City Hall movement in Red Wing. Stone said while he understood that sometimes employees need to be fired — a reference to last month's firing of Police Chief Roger Pohlman — the city leadership bears responsibility for not communicating with Pohlman their concerns or working with him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ernest Stone

"I'm still not clear why our chief of police was fired," Stone said during the public comment period of the City Council meeting. "I wonder how hard you worked with him."

Mayor Mike Wilson has said that prior to 2020, Pohlman had received excellent marks on his annual performance reviews. However, a draft copy of the chief's 2020 performance review dated Dec. 29, 2020, showed all categories of the evaluation ranked as "meets expectations" or higher.

Not everyone making comments criticized the City Council for recent actions.

Red Wing Mayor Mike Wilson

Opposing Views

Red Wing resident Janae Vonch said she wanted to "express my heartfelt gratitude and trust for the City Council."

ADVERTISEMENT

Vonch said the city suffers from a lack of racial equity, and that the residents of the city work to silence minorities and felons.

Another Red Wing resident, Stacy DeVries, said she appreciated City Council President Becky Norton for "uplifting our voices and your own, and making some much-needed changes in the community.”

DeVries said the City Council's recent actions showed it has the whole community's best interests at heart in working to make Red Wing a better place for everyone.

A third Red Wing resident, Chaz Neal, said the comments of some during the meeting showed people believe the city is "pretty little Red Wing for white people," but they are ignoring incidents such as a young woman being racially profiled.

"This isn’t even about race anymore," Neal said. "It’s about basic human rights."

As for holding meetings in person, council member Evan Brown said reasons to hold meetings virtually aren’t necessarily apparent to everybody.

ADVERTISEMENT

"People have plenty of ways to contact their government," he said.

Council member Dean Hove echoed that statement, saying 99% of the contact he has with the public is via email or a phone call.

The City Council decided to address the topic of in-person meetings at the April 12 City Council meeting.

Recall City Hall update

Earlier Monday, Red Wing resident Kent Laugen, an attorney who is helping the Committee to Recall City Hall, said the petition statements that are part of the first step in instigating a recall have been written and are awaiting final approval from the recall committee's executive committee.

"The malfeasance is based on the violation of the open meeting law in the meeting where they terminated (Pohlman)," Laugen said.

According to an information brief published by the Research Department of the Minnesota House of Representatives concerning the open meeting law, "A public body must close meetings for preliminary consideration of allegations or charges against an individual subject to its authority. If the members of the public body conclude that discipline may be warranted as a result of those charges, further meetings or hearings relating to the charges must be open. Meetings must also be open at the request of the individual who is the subject of the meeting."

Kent Laugen

Pohlman was put on paid administrative leave Feb. 8. At the subsequent hearing where he was fired Feb. 19, the City Council closed that meeting and discussed Pohlman's termination behind closed doors despite the fact that Pohlman himself had requested the meeting be open to the public.

Laugen said other offenses by the City Council, including other possible open meeting violations, were not included in the 250-word statements for the petition because he felt the recall committee should focus on the obvious case of malfeasance.

"The harm is to the public and Roger in denying what should have been an open session," Laugen said.

Laugen added that he was shocked but not surprised when the City Council fired Pohlman on Feb. 19.

"There were a lot of discussions that Roger was skating on thin ice with the council and some people were out to get him," he said.