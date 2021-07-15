Red Wing City Council approves new police chief

RED WING — Gordon Rohr is Red Wing's new police chief.

Rohr, who has been with the department for several years and served as an assistant chief, will make $121,326 in his new position, according to an offer letter from the city.

He was approved by a 6-0 vote by the City Council on Monday — council member Kim Biese was absent from the meeting — and will be sworn in at the next meeting.

The city promoted Rohr without looking at outside candidates.

Jeff Potts, executive director of the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association, said hiring a police chief without looking outside the organization is not uncommon and usually happens when the hiring body has confidence in an internal candidate.

He added that by promoting from within, a city can often save the money of hiring an outside consulting firm to help look for external candidates.

While he wouldn't suppose whether that's the case in Red Wing, Potts added that a situation where the City Council and its previous chief of police had some animosity might give some of the top candidates pause when they consider applying for the position.

The meeting also included another — perhaps the final — round of voting on the attempt to recall six City Council members.

Dean Hove

As the city had done concerning council members Becky Norton, Evan Brown, Erin Buss, Laurel Stinson and Andy Klitzke, the council voted against holding a special election for the recall of council member Dean Hove.

An initial recall petition contained the wrong set of preliminary signatures, and the Recall City Hall committee needed to collect signatures for Hove's recall a second time. Those signatures — 20% of the registered voters during the last election from the wards he represents were required — were presented to the city clerk last week.

The council voted 5-0, with Hove abstaining, against setting a recall election.

Greg Joseph, an attorney representing the recall committee, addressed the council, saying denial of the citizens' right for a recall would likely to set up a court battle that could cost the city more than an election.

"I'm here to stop you from making a terrible mistake, a costly mistake," he said. "The cost of an election is real, but it would pale in comparison to the cost of litigating this in court."

In contradiction to what City Attorney Amy Mace has said, Joseph said the city charter is clear that once enough verified signatures have been presented to the city, a recall election must be set. Whether the council members agree with the accusation of malfeasance or nonfeasance is irrelevant. Joseph said recalled officials can challenge the malfeasance standard only after the recall election has been held.

"This is not your decision to determine if malfeasance has been committed or not," he said. "This has been litigated before in this state."

Meeting highlights

What happened : The City Council voted 6-0 to promote Gordon Rohr, removing the "interim" tag and naming him Red Wing's next police chief. The council also voted 5-0-1 (council member Dean Hove abstained) against holding a special election for the recall of Hove.

What's next: Rohr will be sworn in at the next City Council meeting. The Recall City Hall committee will likely take the city to court over its refusal to set a recall election for the six members of the council who have had enough signatures collected on petitions asking for new elections. The committee's attorney, Greg Joseph, advised the council to rethink its decision by its next meeting or face a legal battle.