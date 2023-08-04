Red Wing woman accused of slashing teen grandson with knife over talk with girlfriend

RED WING — A 55-year-old Red Wing woman is accused of cutting her grandson earlier this week after he refused to end a FaceTime chat with his girlfriend, according to new charges filed in Goodhue County District Court.

Elizabeth Elisa Montantes appeared before District Judge Patrick Biren Thursday, Aug. 3, on charges of felony second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor counts of domestic assault, fifth-degree assault and disorderly conduct.

Biren released Montantes on a $10,000 bail provided she not contact her grandson or enter his residence. Montantes was arrested Aug. 3 but is no longer listed as in custody in the Goodhue County Jail. Her next court hearing is scheduled for Sept. 20.

According to the criminal complaint:

Montantes is accused of physically attacking her 14-year-old grandson, punching him in the stomach and face before grabbing a kitchen knife and cutting his hand with it.

The Red Wing Police Department was dispatched to a domestic violence call on the 400 block of 11th Street around 11 a.m. on Aug. 2.

A boy told responding officers that he was FaceTiming with a girl when she mentioned a family member had a yeast infection. Upon hearing this, Montantes demanded the boy end the call and block the girl's number.

When the child refused to end the call, Montantes jumped on top of him and punched him twice. He was able to push his her off of him and he exited the room, only to have Montantes follow him and attempt to punch him again.

The teenager said he was able to block the punches and push her away from him.

Montantes then grabbed a knife from the kitchen and swung it at her grandchild who had raised his hands in order to protect himself.

The boy suffered a laceration about an inch in length underneath his left-hand palm. Officers noted that the boy's injury looked recent and was consistent with a defensive wound.

Following the stabbing, things de-escalated and Montantes kicked the boy out of her home.

Montantes denied stabbing her grandson when questioned by police. She said her grandson was the aggressor and must of cut himself while talking with the girl on FaceTime.

Police noted a bloodstain on her shirt, which she blamed on a broken wine glass that had cut her finger. An officer detected a faint smell of alcohol on the woman. Montantes said she had been drinking vodka with Mountain Dew the previous evening.

A knife matching the description given by the teen was seized. It did not have blood on it, though it was found on the kitchen counter with a tea bag on it. Tea bags can be used as an effective cleaning tool.

The girl talking with the teen on FaceTime told police that she saw the beginning of the scuffle but did not see Montantes stab the boy.