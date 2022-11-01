SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Tuesday, November 1

News | Local
|
Red Wing hiker rescued from Barn Bluff

The hiker was in "good condition" before being transported to Mayo Clinic Health Systems-Red Wing, according to a Red Wing Fire Department release.

Red Wing map.png
Created with Datawrapper
By Staff reports
November 01, 2022 05:09 PM
RED WING — A hiker was rescued from He Mni Can-Barn Bluff in Red Wing on Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 1, 2022.

The individual fell from the walking trail and down an embankment around 2 p.m. Tuesday. Within minutes, firefighters and paramedics began searching for the hiker, who was located about 15 minutes later, according to a Red Wing Fire Department news release. The hiker received help off the bluff after being extricated to a safe location.

The hiker was in "good condition" before being transported to Mayo Clinic Health Systems-Red Wing, according to the release.

The Red Wing Police Department, Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol Air Rescue Team and Red Wing Public Works also assisted on the scene.

By Staff reports
