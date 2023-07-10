Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Red Wing hosting Peacestock event on July 16

The event includes speakers, conversation, music and food trucks.

By Staff reports
Today at 8:00 AM

RED WING, Minn. — The Peacestock: Gatherings for Peace group is inviting people to a conversational event on July 16, 2023.

The event will discuss the topic, "Is militarism providing the security we seek?" with speakers, music and food trucks at the Central Park Bandshell in Red Wing. Former FBI agent and whistleblower Coleen Rowley, Iraqi-American and Muslim Peacemakers Team founder Sami Rasouli, and St. Thomas University associate professor of justice and peace studies and author Jack Nelson-Pallmeyer will speak. The Buffalo Weavers and Bill McGrath will also share music and poetry.

The event is sponsored by Veterans for Peace.

Free registration for the day's events from 1-7 p.m. at West Fourth Street and West Avenue in Red Wing is available on the Eventbrite website.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
