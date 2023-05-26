Red Wing man charged with manslaughter in death of 2-month-old

RED WING — A 27-year-old Red Wing man is being held on a $500,000 conditional bail or bond after prosecutors charged him with manslaughter in the death of a 2-month-old boy.

Hunter Matthew McCutchen appeared before District Judge Kevin Mark in Goodhue County District Court on four felony counts of first-degree manslaughter and one gross misdemeanor count of endangering a child.

McCutchen is accused of severely beating the child to the point that the child became unresponsive and later died.

According to the criminal complaint:

The mother of the child called 911 on May 25, 2023, to report the infant was not breathing, had pale skin and had purple eyelids.

First responders found the child nonresponsive and immediately began life-saving efforts. The child was eventually transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys. Medical personnel told law enforcement the infant had several rib fractures in various stages of healing and a healing clavicular fracture that was suggestive of nonaccidental trauma in an infant. Images of the boy's head showed multiple areas of bleeding in the brain and a loss of brain function.

McCutchen initially told law enforcement that the child suddenly became "unresponsive" while he was taking care of the infant.

The mother told law enforcement and medical personnel that McCutchen played too roughly with her son and she had noticed recent bruising on the boy's body.

She later told law enforcement that McCutchen admitted to hurting the child and provided a video recording of him seemingly admitting to it.

"I can't believe you did this to my baby. I asked you if you were fine watching him and you said yes," the mother said in the video.

"I thought I was. I never, nothing like that happened like that ever happened with (a different child)," McCutchen replied.

"I don't know how it could happen ever," the mother said back to him. "I have to watch my baby die."

The child was pronounced dead on May 25, 2023, at 1:08 a.m.