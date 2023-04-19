Red Wing man charged with murder after juvenile dies from overdose

RED WING — A 44-year-old Red Wing man is being held on $500,000 bail following a hearing in Goodhue County District Court on charges related to selling drugs sold to a juvenile male who later overdosed.

Deshawn Lee Smith is charged with felony third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, as well as several felonies related to selling and possessing illegal drugs.

Smith is accused of being the leader of a drug trafficking operation where he employed minors to help sell blue M30 pills that are known to possibly contain fentanyl.

District Judge Douglas Bayley ordered Smith be represented by a public defender during a Wednesday, April 19, 2023, hearing. Bayley also ordered that Smith may be released without conditions on a $1,000,000 bail.

Smith is scheduled to appear next in court on May 10, 2023.

According to the criminal complaint:

The Red Wing Police Department responded to a medical emergency around 9 a.m. Jan. 10, 2023, that a juvenile male was not breathing and his lips were purple. The autopsy for the minor listed "toxic effects of fentanyl" as his cause of death.

On Aug. 1, 2022, the minor overdosed and had to be flown to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys. He also overdosed at school on Oct. 6, 2022.

The male had previously talked with law enforcement in February and October of 2022 about purchasing drugs out of the Maple Hills Apartment in Red Wing from other teenagers who were around 14 years old, one of which went to Red Wing High School.

Following a surveillance operation in October 2022, law enforcement identified Smith as being involved in the trafficking.

After the minor's death, law enforcement learned from three male minors that Smith had employed them to sell blue M30 pills out of his Red Wing apartment and a room out of the Parkway Motel on the 3000 block of U.S. Highway 61.

Police found 21 pills that field tested positive for fentanyl in a motel room registered to Smith.

One of the males Smith is alleged to have employed in his operation told law enforcement that Smith knew the now-deceased juvenile male had previously overdosed and Smith had wanted his drug sellers to sell fewer pills to the teen.

Police were called to the minor's home around 12:01 a.m. Jan. 10, 2023, after his parents found out that someone had sold him "vapes." After the police left, the teen male went to bed around 4 a.m. and was found having overdosed by his father around 9 a.m.

Law enforcement found several pills in the boy's room that they suspect contain fentanyl.