Red Wing man has been held on $500,000 conditional bail for fatal overdose of 16-year-old girl

RED WING — A Red Wing man has been held for nearly a month on $500,000 bail after being charged with murder in the overdose of a 16-year-old girl.

Micah Montre Marrison, 22, is charged in Goodhue County District Court with felony counts of third-degree murder-sell a controlled substance and third-degree drug sales. At a Jan. 21, 2022, hearing Judge Patrick Biren set conditional bail at $500,000 and conditional bail at $1 million.

Marrison is alleged to have sold pills to a 16-year-old girl in September that caused the girl to fatally overdose.

On Sept. 6, 2021, members of the Red Wing police department were called about 2:45 p.m. to the 100 block of Vincent Avenue for a report of a possibly deceased teenager. As an officer entered the house, they could hear screaming from a bedroom and found a young woman performing CPR on an unresponsive 16-year-old girl. Members of the Red Wing Fire Department gave the teenager Narcan, an opioid overdose reversal drug, but it had no effect and the girl was pronounced dead shortly after 3:20 p.m.

An autopsy determined the girl died as a result of acute fentanyl toxicity, according to the criminal complaint. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. Often times, it is mixed into other drugs without the user's knowledge.

During an initial search of the room where the girl was found, an officer found a tan purse containing a credit card with the girl's name on it as well as a clear plastic container with a "broken fragment of a light blue-colored pill with a stamp that appeared to be a 'M,'" the criminal complaint states. A juvenile witness told officers that the girl had started using pills again after trying to stay drug-free. The witness also identified a man as "Montre King" as the person who sold the drugs to the girl. At least two other juveniles also identified Montre King.

An investigator with the Red Wing Police Department found a Facebook profile for Montre King and recognized the person as Marrison, according to the criminal complaint.

The investigator was "also aware from previous investigations that over the past several months, the community of Red Wing was experiencing an increase in the number of overdose deaths due to fentanyl use. Many of these case involved blue pills marked as Percocet 30 mg," the criminal complaint states.

Investigators spoke with Marrison on Sept. 15, 2021. During that interview, he reportedly admitted that he was "Montre King" and that he had sold small blue pills to the girls. When questioned by investigators if he was selling pills to feed his own addiction, Marrison responded "right," according to the criminal complaint.

Marrison's next court date is scheduled for March 2.