Red Wing man injured after crashing into sign along Highway 61

The driver, 59-year-old Michael Jay Tombers, had non-life threatening injuries.

Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
Today at 9:17 AM

RED WING, Minn. — A Red Wing man was injured when the vehicle he was driving crashed Sunday evening, July 30, 2023.

A 2005 Volkswagon Beetle was traveling north on U.S. Highway 61 near Cannon River Avenue North when it went off the roadway and crashed into a sign, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The driver, 59-year-old Michael Jay Tombers, had non-life threatening injuries. He was transported to Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Red Wing.

The Red Wing Police Department, Red Wing Fire Department and Ambulance also responded to the scene.

Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
Andrew Link has been the Digital Managing Editor at the Post Bulletin since 2021. He first joined the PB as a photographer in 2015. Readers can reach Andrew at 507-281-7427 or alink@postbulletin.com.
