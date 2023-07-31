Red Wing man injured after crashing into sign along Highway 61

RED WING, Minn. — A Red Wing man was injured when the vehicle he was driving crashed Sunday evening, July 30, 2023.

A 2005 Volkswagon Beetle was traveling north on U.S. Highway 61 near Cannon River Avenue North when it went off the roadway and crashed into a sign, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The driver, 59-year-old Michael Jay Tombers, had non-life threatening injuries. He was transported to Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Red Wing.

The Red Wing Police Department, Red Wing Fire Department and Ambulance also responded to the scene.