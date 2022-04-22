SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
Red Wing man injured in single-vehicle crash on Highway 19 in Vasa Township

The 74-year-old man was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys on Thursday for non-life threatening injuries.

Police lights crash report
Stock photo
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
April 22, 2022 08:55 AM
VASA TOWNSHIP — A Red Wing man suffered non-life threatening injuries Thursday, April 21, 2022, following a single-vehicle crash.

A 2008 Chevrolet Impala was westbound on Highway 19 at Goodhue County Roach 7 when it left the roadway, hit a culvert and rolled, then hit a telephone pole, according to the state patrol crash report.

The driver, 74-year-old Roger Roy Thomas, was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys for treatment. He was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, Red Wing Fire Department and Red Wing Ambulance also responded.

Related Topics: ACCIDENTSMINNESOTA STATE PATROLPUBLIC SAFETYRED WING-WELCH
