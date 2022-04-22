Red Wing man injured in single-vehicle crash on Highway 19 in Vasa Township

VASA TOWNSHIP — A Red Wing man suffered non-life threatening injuries Thursday, April 21, 2022, following a single-vehicle crash.

A 2008 Chevrolet Impala was westbound on Highway 19 at Goodhue County Roach 7 when it left the roadway, hit a culvert and rolled, then hit a telephone pole, according to the state patrol crash report.

The driver, 74-year-old Roger Roy Thomas, was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys for treatment. He was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, Red Wing Fire Department and Red Wing Ambulance also responded.