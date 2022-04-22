Red Wing man injured in single-vehicle crash on Highway 19 in Vasa Township
The 74-year-old man was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys on Thursday for non-life threatening injuries.
VASA TOWNSHIP — A Red Wing man suffered non-life threatening injuries Thursday, April 21, 2022, following a single-vehicle crash.
A 2008 Chevrolet Impala was westbound on Highway 19 at Goodhue County Roach 7 when it left the roadway, hit a culvert and rolled, then hit a telephone pole, according to the state patrol crash report.
The driver, 74-year-old Roger Roy Thomas, was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys for treatment. He was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.
Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, Red Wing Fire Department and Red Wing Ambulance also responded.
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
The source of the fire is believed to have come from a second-floor apartment on the 200 block of Main Street in Kasson.
An initial report from Rochester Police say the injuries appear self-inflicted.
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
Exclusive
Ian Roback founded Clear Water Nitrate Reduction Education while a student at St. Olaf College in 2020.
Student of the Month for Mayo High School for April
Exclusive
"This brings everything into real life which is really awesome for the kids to see and experience," said industrial technology teacher Jeremiah Daggett.