Red Wing man injured in truck vs. pedestrian crash

RED WING, Minn. — A pedestrian was injured in a vehicle collision on Monday morning, July 17, 2023, in Red Wing.

While traveling south on U.S. Highway 61, a 2023 Ford F650 box truck and a pedestrian on a small scooter riding north on the highway collided near North Bench Street, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The pedestrian, David Ryan Egan, 35, of Red Wing, sustained life-threatening injuries. He was not wearing a helmet and it is unknown if alcohol was involved in the crash, according to the report. Egan was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.

The Ford driver, See Vang, 31, of St. Paul, was uninjured in the crash.

The Red Wing Police Department, Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office and Red Wing Ambulance Service also responded to the crash. The crash is under investigation, according to the report.