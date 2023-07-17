6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Red Wing man injured in truck vs. pedestrian crash

The man had life-threatening injuries.

Red Wing map.png
By Staff reports
Today at 2:43 PM

RED WING, Minn. — A pedestrian was injured in a vehicle collision on Monday morning, July 17, 2023, in Red Wing.

While traveling south on U.S. Highway 61, a 2023 Ford F650 box truck and a pedestrian on a small scooter riding north on the highway collided near North Bench Street, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The pedestrian, David Ryan Egan, 35, of Red Wing, sustained life-threatening injuries. He was not wearing a helmet and it is unknown if alcohol was involved in the crash, according to the report. Egan was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.

Find more news important to you

The Ford driver, See Vang, 31, of St. Paul, was uninjured in the crash.

The Red Wing Police Department, Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office and Red Wing Ambulance Service also responded to the crash. The crash is under investigation, according to the report.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
