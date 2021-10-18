SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Red Wing man killed in two-car crash Sunday in Welch

Other driver suffers life-threatening injuries.

Fatal crash police lights
stock photo
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
October 18, 2021 07:35 AM
Share

A 35-year-old Red Wing man was killed early Sunday morning in a two vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 61 in Welch Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol was called about 6:15 a.m. to a crash on northbound Highway 61 at County 18 Boulevard. A 2013 Buick Enclave was eastbound on Highway 61 and a 2014 Chevy Impala was westbound when the two vehicle collided.

The driver of the Chevy, 35-year-old Nathan Bradley Hase, was killed in the crash. He was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Buick, 70-year-old Aaron Patton Ferguson, of Marion, Iowa, suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys. Ferguson was wearing a seat belt.

The Goodhue and Dakota County sheriff's offices responded to the crash as well as the Red Wing Police Department and Miesville and Red Wing Fire Department.

Related Topics: ACCIDENTSMINNESOTA STATE PATROLPUBLIC SAFETY
What to read next
Rochester Public Transit
Local
Rochester buses again plan to provide warmth Thursday
Program allows people to seek shelter in city buses without paying fares.
January 05, 2022 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
high school boundaries.jpg
Local
Rochester high schoolers will be able to remain at their existing schools, despite upcoming boundary changes
Students who are in the fifth- and eighth-grades also should be able to remain in their existing schools, despite the boundary changes.
January 05, 2022 04:12 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts