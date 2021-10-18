Red Wing man killed in two-car crash Sunday in Welch

A 35-year-old Red Wing man was killed early Sunday morning in a two vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 61 in Welch Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol was called about 6:15 a.m. to a crash on northbound Highway 61 at County 18 Boulevard. A 2013 Buick Enclave was eastbound on Highway 61 and a 2014 Chevy Impala was westbound when the two vehicle collided.

The driver of the Chevy, 35-year-old Nathan Bradley Hase, was killed in the crash. He was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Buick, 70-year-old Aaron Patton Ferguson, of Marion, Iowa, suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys. Ferguson was wearing a seat belt.

The Goodhue and Dakota County sheriff's offices responded to the crash as well as the Red Wing Police Department and Miesville and Red Wing Fire Department.