SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 17
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Red Wing man pleads guilty in fatal overdose of 16-year-old girl

Micah Montre Marrison, 22, pleaded guilty in Goodhue County District Court to second-degree manslaughter-culpable negligence creating unreasonable risk.

Gavel court crime stock
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
May 17, 2022 09:44 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

RED WING — The Red Wing man accused of selling pills to a 16-year-old girl that led to her fatal dose in September 2021 pleaded guilty Monday, May 16, 2022, to a manslaughter charge.

Micah Montre Marrison, 22, pleaded guilty in Goodhue County District Court to second-degree manslaughter-culpable negligence creating unreasonable risk. Marrison had previously been charged with third-degree murder-sell a controlled substance for the teenager's death but the charge was amended.

Also Read
Missing Pamela Dunn
The Vault
Kidnapper’s trail of evidence paints horrific picture in South Dakota missing woman case
A key piece of evidence in this case stemmed from the discovery of Pamela Dunn's engagement ring.
May 17, 2022 10:05 AM
 · 
By  Trisha Taurinskas
Police Lights
Local
Rochester man arrested for flashing gun in Wal-Mart for TikTok video
Omari Malcom, 18, of Rochester, was arrested after making TikTok videos inside a Rochester Wal-Mart showing him with handgun.
May 17, 2022 09:13 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: May 15-21, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
May 17, 2022 07:33 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Load More

On Sept. 6, 2021, members of the Red Wing police department were called about 2:45 p.m. to the 100 block of Vincent Avenue for a report of a possibly deceased teenager. As an officer entered the house, they could hear screaming from a bedroom and found a young woman performing CPR on an unresponsive 16-year-old girl. Members of the Red Wing Fire Department gave the teenager Narcan, an opioid overdose reversal drug, but it had no effect, and the girl was pronounced dead shortly after 3:20 p.m.

An autopsy determined the girl died as a result of acute fentanyl toxicity, according to the criminal complaint. Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, is often mixed into other drugs without the user's knowledge.

At least three juveniles identified a man, "Montre King," as the person who sold the drugs to the girl. A Faceoook profile linked Marrison to the name Montre King. He later reportedly admitted to police that he used the name and had sold small blue pills to the 16-year-old girl.

ADVERTISEMENT

When questioned by investigators if he was selling pills to feed his own addiction, Marrison responded "right," according to the criminal complaint.

Following his plea, Marrison was ordered held without right to bail or bond. He had previously been held on $500,000 conditional bail.

A sentencing date is scheduled for July 15.

Related Topics: PUBLIC SAFETYCRIME AND COURTSRED WING-WELCH
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
Emily Cutts is the Post Bulletin's public safety reporter. She joined the Post Bulletin in July 2018 after stints in Vermont and Western Massachusetts.
What to read next
New Population Signs
Local
The signs (and population numbers) are a'changing
Tuesday kicked off the Minnesota Department of Transportation's plan to replace more than 200 highway population signs in southeastern Minnesota this spring and summer.
May 17, 2022 10:36 AM
 · 
By  Erich Fisher
Sheila Kiscaden
Local
Kiscaden seeking another term as Olmsted County commissioner
District 6 commissioner says she can provide continued experience during time of transition.
May 17, 2022 09:46 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Morning Headlines: 1st district special election will take on clarity in a week
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
May 17, 2022 07:17 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
280793504_732650878092443_7270357913014776966_n.jpg
Local
Woman tries to flee police, drives 'Bang' into wet concrete in Northeast Rochester
A worker witnessed the woman drive through a barricade into the concrete on Seventh Street Northeast near the intersection of Broadway Avenue.
May 17, 2022 06:50 AM
 · 
By  Erich Fisher