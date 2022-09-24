Red Wing man sentenced to less than 7 years for fatal overdose of 16-year-old girl

RED WING — The Red Wing man accused of selling pills to a 16-year-old girl that led to her fatal overdose in September 2021 was sentenced to 81 months Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Goodhue County District Court.

Micah Montre Marrison, 22, pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter-culpable negligence creating unreasonable risk in May. Marrison had previously been charged with third-degree murder-sell a controlled substance for the teenager's death but the charge was amended.

District Judge Patrick Biren credited Marrison with 352 days for time served. Marrison has been in custody since his arrest last year.

On Sept. 6, 2021, members of the Red Wing police department were called at about 2:45 p.m. to the 100 block of Vincent Avenue for a report of a possibly deceased teenager. As an officer entered the house, they could hear screaming from a bedroom and found a young woman performing CPR on an unresponsive 16-year-old girl. Members of the Red Wing Fire Department gave the teenager Narcan, an opioid overdose reversal drug, but it had no effect, and the girl was pronounced dead shortly after 3:20 p.m.

An autopsy determined the girl died as a result of acute fentanyl toxicity, according to the criminal complaint. Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, is often mixed into other drugs without the user's knowledge.

At least three juveniles identified a man, "Montre King," as the person who sold the drugs to the girl. A Faceoook profile linked Marrison to the name Montre King. He later reportedly admitted to police that he used the name and had sold small blue pills to the 16-year-old girl.

When questioned by investigators if he was selling pills to feed his own addiction, Marrison responded "right," according to the criminal complaint.