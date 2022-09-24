We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Friday, September 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Red Wing man sentenced to less than 7 years for fatal overdose of 16-year-old girl

Micah Montre Marrison, 22, was sentenced to 81 months after he pleaded guilty in Goodhue County District Court to second-degree manslaughter-culpable negligence creating unreasonable risk.

Micah Montre Marrison
Photo courtesy of Goodhue County Adult Detention Center
Mark Wasson
By Mark WassonEmily Cutts
September 23, 2022 10:28 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

RED WING — The Red Wing man accused of selling pills to a 16-year-old girl that led to her fatal overdose in September 2021 was sentenced to 81 months Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Goodhue County District Court.

Micah Montre Marrison, 22, pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter-culpable negligence creating unreasonable risk in May. Marrison had previously been charged with third-degree murder-sell a controlled substance for the teenager's death but the charge was amended.

Also Read
Eyota - Olmsted County map.png
Local
Eyota crash injures 5 on Friday afternoon
A driver and passengers from both cars had non-life threatening injuries.
September 23, 2022 10:25 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
Marion - Olmsted County map.png
Local
Semi driver injured in rollover near Marion
The Milwaukee man was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries.
September 23, 2022 09:36 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe

District Judge Patrick Biren credited Marrison with 352 days for time served. Marrison has been in custody since his arrest last year.

On Sept. 6, 2021, members of the Red Wing police department were called at about 2:45 p.m. to the 100 block of Vincent Avenue for a report of a possibly deceased teenager. As an officer entered the house, they could hear screaming from a bedroom and found a young woman performing CPR on an unresponsive 16-year-old girl. Members of the Red Wing Fire Department gave the teenager Narcan, an opioid overdose reversal drug, but it had no effect, and the girl was pronounced dead shortly after 3:20 p.m.

An autopsy determined the girl died as a result of acute fentanyl toxicity, according to the criminal complaint. Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, is often mixed into other drugs without the user's knowledge.

ADVERTISEMENT

At least three juveniles identified a man, "Montre King," as the person who sold the drugs to the girl. A Faceoook profile linked Marrison to the name Montre King. He later reportedly admitted to police that he used the name and had sold small blue pills to the 16-year-old girl.

When questioned by investigators if he was selling pills to feed his own addiction, Marrison responded "right," according to the criminal complaint.

Related Topics: PUBLIC SAFETYCRIME AND COURTSGOODHUERED WING-WELCH
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Legal Assistance of Olmsted County logo
Local
Monte Carlo-style fundraiser returns to Rochester Arts Center; legal aid agency sees jump in service needs
Legal Assistance of Olmsted County's planned fundraiser was canceled as COVID arrived and is now planned for Oct. 4.
September 23, 2022 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
John Robinson and Andy Smith
Local
DFL Smith, GOP Robinson for House 25B offer different solutions for state challenges
Both spoke about their priorities on state surplus, ensuring election integrity, other priorities
September 23, 2022 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Ability Building Community Logo
Local
ABC to recognize, celebrate National Disability Awareness month with banquet
ABC's annual Recognition Banquet honors the individuals the organization serves, as well as its staff, business partners and volunteers.
September 23, 2022 12:08 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Vaccine
NewsMD
Olmsted County Public Health offers more COVID vaccine clinics
Two new opportunities for bivalent vaccine boosters are available as Mayo Clinic and Olmsted Medical Center also continue to provide boosters.
September 23, 2022 12:03 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports