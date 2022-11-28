Red Wing man shot by police is facing assault charges

RED WING — A 24-year-old Red Wing man is facing three assault charges related to attacking an officer last week. The officer, an investigator for the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office, discharged his firearm two to three times during the encounter and the man was hit at least once.

Fernando Javier Carbajal, charged with two felony counts of assault and one gross misdemeanor, is eligible to be released on a $10,000 bail or bond with conditions after appearing before Goodhue County District Judge Douglas Bayley Monday, Nov. 28, 2022.

Bayley also set a $100,000 bail or bond without conditions, a move, he said in court, that was meant to be prohibitively expensive because he wanted to make sure Carbajal seeks mental health treatment and is evaluated by medical professionals.

Carbajal is accused of chasing and attacking a Goodhue County Sheriff's investigator last week after Carbajal crashed his vehicle.

Carbajal was shot during the incident and transported to the hospital for treatment, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension told the Post Bulletin . He has been in custody in the Goodhue County Jail since his release from the hospital.

The BCA and the Red Wing Police Department are investigating the shooting. The name of the investigator who shot Carbajal has not been released and he is not named in the criminal complaint.

There is no body camera or squad camera footage of this incident, according to the BCA.

The Goodhue County Attorney's Office sought a higher bail than $10,000 for a conditional release, citing public safety concerns.

"When you put everything together, the nature of and circumstances of the charged offense, his alleged statements, as well as his actions that day, support a finding that the defendant was actively trying to commit suicide or suicide by cop," Assistant Goodhue County Attorney Erin Lousie Kuester said in court.

Even if convicted on all counts, Carbajal is expected to have a stayed prison sentence, according to his attorney, Joseph Guilfoile Vaccaro. Vaccaro argued in court that Carbajal should be released on his own recognizance.

Carbajal is charged with third-degree assault and fourth-degree assault against a peace officer, both felonies. He is also facing a gross misdemeanor charge of fourth-degree assault against a peace officer.

"I just don't see what good it serves to put a suicidal man in prison or in jail and hold him on bail," he said in court. "We need him out. We need him getting services and the family's prepared to do that."

Carbajal made several suicidal comments during the confrontation and has a guardian, Bayley said in court when citing reasons he wanted Carbajal to undergo a mental health evaluation.

A Rule 20 examination, used to determine a defendant's competence, has not been ordered but is also not off the table.

There is a disconnect between the criminal justice system and mental health issues, Bayley said in court, and he expressed a hesitance to order a competency evaluation every time someone with a mental health issue comes into court.

According to the criminal complaint:

Carbajal attacked an investigator with the Sheriff's Office after Carbajal crashed his vehicle into a utility power pole Nov. 22, 2022, near Bay Point Drive and Levee Road, near the riverfront in Red Wing.

The investigator witnessed the crash and arrived first at the location. The investigator was heard over the radio saying that Carbajal appeared suicidal and more law enforcement was requested. A short while later, dispatch reported that shots were fired.

Multiple witnesses reported that Carbajal was walking away from the crash scene when he confronted the investigator while the investigator was still in his unmarked police vehicle.

“He was screaming and being aggressive and had his arms up," one witness told law enforcement. "She added that it looked to her that the male (Carbajal) was trying to challenge the officer to a physical fight," reads part of the complaint.

Carbajal began chasing the investigator and the deputy was attempting to retreat, one witness told law enforcement.

Witnesses told law enforcement that she thought the deputy tried to fire his taser but it did not work.

The investigator fired his handgun two to three times, witnesses told law enforcement. After one of the shots, Carbajal fell down but got back up and continued to chase the deputy.

Witnesses described Carbajal, who is 6 feet tall and 435 pounds, as being significantly larger than the investigator.

There was a physical altercation between the two, witnesses told law enforcement.

The interaction lasted about a minute, according to one witness.

"He just kept coming at me," the investigator told a Red Wing police sergeant, adding that he hurt his foot when he fell down. The investigator suffered a broken foot.

Red Wing Assistant Police Chief Travis Bray responded to the scene and recognized Carbajal from Bray's time as a school resource officer and football coach at Red Wing High School. Bray assisted with providing Carbajal medical treatment.

"I am sorry Bray. I didn't want you to see me this way," Carbajal said to Bray. "I did some real bad stuff, stuff that my family would not be proud of, I really messed up."

Carbajal was traveling around 90 mph when he crashed, he told Bray.

Witnesses said Carbajal was driving erratically before the crash.