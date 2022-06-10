SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Red Wing man suffers life-threatening injuries in Dakota County crash

The crash occurred Thursday afternoon on Highway 316 near Ravenna Township.

Police lights crash report
Stock photo
Erich Fisher
By Erich Fisher
June 10, 2022 02:53 PM
DAKOTA COUNTY — A Red Wing man suffered life-threatening injuries in a single-vehicle crash on Thursday, June 9, 2022, on Highway 316.

William Donald Borcherding, 56, of Red Wing, was driving a 2016 Harley Davidson Touring north on Highway 316 near Ravenna Township at 3:09 p.m. Borcherding was passing vehicles in a no-passing zone when he lost control of his motorcycle, causing it to hit the guardrail and eject Borcherding from the bike, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

The report states Borcherding wasn't wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. He was taken to Regions Hospital - St. Paul.

The Dakota County Sheriff's Office, Hastings Fire and Emergency Services and Hastings Police Department responded to the crash.

By Erich Fisher
Erich is a digital content producer at the Post Bulletin where he creates content for the Post Bulletin's digital platforms. Before he moved to Rochester, Erich worked as a sports reporter for Rivals.com covering the University of Illinois' athletic programs in Champaign, Illinois. Readers can reach Erich at 507-285-7681 or efisher@postbulletin.com.
