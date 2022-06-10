Red Wing man suffers life-threatening injuries in Dakota County crash

DAKOTA COUNTY — A Red Wing man suffered life-threatening injuries in a single-vehicle crash on Thursday, June 9, 2022, on Highway 316.

William Donald Borcherding, 56, of Red Wing, was driving a 2016 Harley Davidson Touring north on Highway 316 near Ravenna Township at 3:09 p.m. Borcherding was passing vehicles in a no-passing zone when he lost control of his motorcycle, causing it to hit the guardrail and eject Borcherding from the bike, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

The report states Borcherding wasn't wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. He was taken to Regions Hospital - St. Paul.

The Dakota County Sheriff's Office, Hastings Fire and Emergency Services and Hastings Police Department responded to the crash.