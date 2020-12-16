SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Red Wing pedestrian bridge gets OK from City Council

The frequently debated project will move forward after a construction bid was accepted on Monday.

December 16, 2020 06:48 AM
Share

RED WING — A bid for the construction of the proposed pedestrian bridge to connect the West End District to the Upper Harbor/Bay Point Park was accepted by the City Council on Monday.

The motion passed 5-2, with Council members John Becker and Kim Beise voting against the project.

City Engineer Jay Owens presented the project and the bids received by the city to the City Council. Owens explained that the city received seven bids for the project. The bid recommended by staff is from Kraemer North America LLC for $390,559, which is 19.6% lower than the city’s estimate for the project.

According to Owens, the city received the maximum amount of federal funding for this project.

Council President Dean Hove said, “We don’t have to raise taxes to put this in, we’ve already approved the budget, there was no money in next year’s budget for this, we didn’t raise anybody’s taxes to do this.”

ADVERTISEMENT

As of Monday, the funding gap for the project was $368,880. The council suggested that the remaining costs should be covered by surplus capital project funding.

“I remain a little concerned where the gap is, but the surplus capital project funding is funding that is already appropriated, it was already appropriated for other projects," Council member Evan Brown said.

One of the recurring themes of the night was the potential that this project could have to help small businesses on Old West Main Street. Council Member Becky Norton stated, “This will support those businesses that have been asking for this economic driver.”

She added that the river cruises that will be coming into Red Wing will help to drive visitors to the West End District. Norton concluded, “I just see this bridge as one of those opportunities to leverage our economics and to diversify our economics with all three of those things: our small businesses, outdoor rec, our river cruise passengers.”

Before the council voted on accepting the bid, Mayor Sean Dowse spoke briefly about the project and its potential impact on Red Wing.

“We need a sense of future to make this happen, more than ever in the middle in the darkest hours of a pandemic, our sense of future can pull us through going forward, and I think this the project to do it," Dowse said.

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSMISSISSIPPI RIVER
What to read next
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
DanielandDarylJohnson
Local
Austin man and his father charged in U.S. Capitol riot plead guilty
Daniel Johnson and his father, Daryl Johnson, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in D.C. to charges of civil disorder.
January 05, 2022 11:13 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Listen: Rochester YMCA to close by the end of the month
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
January 05, 2022 05:58 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link