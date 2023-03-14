6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Red Wing Public Schools announces new superintendent

red wing wingers logo
By Staff reports
March 14, 2023 11:23 AM

RED WING, Minn. — Red Wing Public Schools has announced Martina Wagner as the school district's new superintendent.

The School Board unanimously approved the decision March 13 at a special meeting.

“Dr. Wagner has the knowledge, experience and relationship-building skills needed to lead Red Wing Public Schools,” Board Chairman Jim Bryant said. “In addition, her passion for education and serving all students make her an excellent fit. We look forward to working with her.”

The school board expects to approve a contract with Wagner on March 20 after negotiations have finished.

By Staff reports
