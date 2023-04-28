Red Wing Shoe Company pays $30,000 air quality fine

RED WING, Minn. — The Red Wing Shoe Company violated several air quality permit requirements at the two footwear production facilities in Red Wing in 2020 and 2021, according to a statement from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.

The violations include maintenance, record-keeping and reporting rules, which include failing to:



Properly calculate emissions for hazardous air pollutants, small and very small particulate matter and volatile organic compounds.

Conduct daily, monthly and quarterly inspections for pollution control equipment.

Conduct annual calibrations, tune-ups and evaluations of pollution control equipment and boilers.

Submit federal reporting and fully report all impacted recordkeeping resulting from a cyber security attack in 2020.

The MPCA completed an enforcement investigation, including how the violations affected or could have affected the environment. The agency also works to recover the economic benefit the company gained by not complying with environmental laws in a timely manner, according to the MPCA.

"MPCA rules and regulations are designed to protect human health and the environment by limiting pollution emissions and discharges from facilities. When companies do not fully comply with regulatory requirements, the resulting pollution can be harmful to people and the environment," a statement from MPCA read.

The Red Wing Shoe Company is also required to submit plans for "proper maintenance, recordkeeping, inspections, and reporting in accordance with its air permits at both facilities."