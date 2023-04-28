99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Business

Red Wing Shoe Company pays $30,000 air quality fine

The company violated maintenance, record-keeping and reporting rules, according to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.

06-04 red wing shoes exterior en.jpg
Post Bulletin file photo
By Staff reports
Today at 7:13 PM

RED WING, Minn. — The Red Wing Shoe Company violated several air quality permit requirements at the two footwear production facilities in Red Wing in 2020 and 2021, according to a statement from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.

The violations include maintenance, record-keeping and reporting rules, which include failing to:

  • Properly calculate emissions for hazardous air pollutants, small and very small particulate matter and volatile organic compounds.
  • Conduct daily, monthly and quarterly inspections for pollution control equipment.
  • Conduct annual calibrations, tune-ups and evaluations of pollution control equipment and boilers.
  • Submit federal reporting and fully report all impacted recordkeeping resulting from a cyber security attack in 2020.
The MPCA completed an enforcement investigation, including how the violations affected or could have affected the environment. The agency also works to recover the economic benefit the company gained by not complying with environmental laws in a timely manner, according to the MPCA.

"MPCA rules and regulations are designed to protect human health and the environment by limiting pollution emissions and discharges from facilities. When companies do not fully comply with regulatory requirements, the resulting pollution can be harmful to people and the environment," a statement from MPCA read.

The Red Wing Shoe Company is also required to submit plans for "proper maintenance, recordkeeping, inspections, and reporting in accordance with its air permits at both facilities."

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
